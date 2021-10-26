Malory Towers series two to debut on iPlayer before CBBC screening

Malory Towers returns! The second series of the charming hit children’s drama launches on BBC iPlayer, with all episodes available next month.



The enormously popular drama, that went down a treat during lockdown, is perfect for the whole family as Darrell and her pals return to the Cornish boarding school for another helping of midnight feasts, lacrosse games and friendly larks. The 13 part series of 25-minute episdoes, adapted from the iconic novels by Enid Blyton, follows the adventures of Darrell Rivers played by Ella Bright, as she attends all-girls’ boarding school Malory Towers.

In this second series, Darrell and the gang return for their second form, and adventure, fun and boarding school antics are back in full swing, with new friendships and rivalries. Darrell finds herself caught between fun-loving Alicia (Zoey Siewert) and the more cautious Sally (Sienna Arif-Knights), while Gwen (Danya Griver) discovers new ways to manipulate the girls in the dorm. Meanwhile, Jean (Beth Bradfield) is kindly on hand to help new girl Ellen Wilson (Carys John) settle into Malory Towers, which she joins on a scholarship…but it takes time for her to warm to the school and the rest of her new classmates, even brave Mary-Lou (Imogen Lamb) and scatterbrain Irene (Natasha Raphael)!

Mr. Parker (Jason Callender) also arrives as the stern new second form teacher, with Matron (Ashley McGuire) and Mam’zelle Rougier (Geneviève Beaudet) returning to keep the girls in order. Series 2 also sees the introduction of new sixth former, Georgina Thomas (Edie Whitehead) and her father, wealthy businessman Francis Thomas (Dominic Coleman), who develops a keen interest in the school.

However, among the excitement, fun and capers – the girls are brought together by news that shocks them all…

Malory Towers series 2 comes to BBC iPlayer, with all episodes available on Monday 22nd November, and will air on CBBC channel in the new year.