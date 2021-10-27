‘Pitbull – Exodus’ heads to cinemas in November

‘Twists, turns, shocks and spectacular scenes’….

Kinostar has announced the release of the explosive ‘Pitbull – Exodus’ in UK / EIRE cinemas from 19th November. The Polish crime thriller is directed by genre veteran Patryk Vega (The Plagues of Beslau, Pitbull, Small World) and stars Andrzej Grabowski, Przemyslaw Bluszcz & Tomasz Dedek.

The story of Pitbull – Exodus is told across a number of years, a part of the ever waging war between the police and the criminal empires spanning Eastern Europe. We follow one young man’s life, his childhood and adolescence and ultimately his descent into the criminal underworld. His path soon crosses with a policeman who will stop at nothing to catch him.

With twists, turns, shocks and spectacular scenes, Vega is back to his favourite genre, giving everyone what they want. Pitbull – Exodus was shot in Polish (titled Pitbull) as well as in English (titled Exodus) and there will be UK screenings for both Exodus and Pitbull with English subtitles.

Pitbull – Exodus will be in UK & EIRE cinemas from 19th November