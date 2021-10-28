The battle for the 70th Christmas Number One looks set to be one of the fiercely contested…

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith enter an already hectic race for 70th Christmas Number One…

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith are the latest to announce their intention to compete for the 70th Christmas Number One. The duo follow the likes of Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran, as well as The Wanted, in announcing their bid for a festive chart-topper was in the pipeline.

And bookmaker William Hill has, at the time of publication, made Gary and Sheridan an 11-1 shot to finish top of the tree this Christmas. The pair have already recorded How Christmas Is Supposed To Be after initially hooking up on Instagram for Gary’s Crooner Sessions. On that occasion, they sang a stunning rendition of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross’s 1981 hit Endless Love.

It is 28 years since Mr Blobby knocked Take That’s Babe off the top spot, to claim the coveted number one spot. The track is set to form the centrepiece of Barlow’s upcoming Christmas album, due to drop any day, which will go head to head with a Christmas collection from Leona Lewis, who has an outsider’s chance herself at 33-1.

Legendary singer Sir Elton John and hitmaker Ed Sheeran, whose album, =, is due for release on October 29, are third favourites at 6-1. Apparently, Elton ‘reached out’ on Christmas Day after discovering his Christmas song ‘Step Into Christmas‘ had reached the top 10 for the first time ever.

Other than calling Ed a “f*****g big mouth”, Sir Elton recently revealed there was still work to be done in the studio on their hotly-anticipated Christmas number. LadBaby has done the hat-trick by having a Christmas Number One for the last three years in a row and equalled the Beatles’ record of doing so consecutively. (Although these days its not as prestigious as back then people had to part with money and buy the record, none of this streaming malarky.)

The Beatles, however, have four Christmas Number Ones and William Hill has made LadBaby 7-4 favourites to land the biggest present of the year for charity Trussell Trust, and with it equal that long-standing record.

The Nottinghamshire YouTuber is remaining tight-lipped, but did say; “Wow, I’ve been hearing all these megastars announce they’re going for Christmas Number One this year! The thought of Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John releasing a song gives me the ‘Shivers’ and if we do decide to release I hope Adele will ‘Go Easy on Me’!”

Abba’s comeback album Voyage also features a Christmas song – their first festive number – and they are 17-2 to become the latest icons to join the Christmas music hall of fame, which includes the likes of The Beatles, Queen, Cliff Richards and The Spice Girls.

The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest boy bands, got back together last month – seven years after their split – after Tom Parker revealed he was living with terminal cancer. And with their hearts set on securing the top festive single, they are not to be ruled out at 14-1.

View the full market of contenders for the 70th Christmas Number One, who will be the star of Top of the Pops Christmas 2021? There are only two months to find out…