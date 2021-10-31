Broadcasting Entertainment

MTV Cribs returns with HRVY and Sideman

October 31, 2021
Ian Westhead
The show is back tomorrow with more star names and their plush pads…

The second part of the new series of episodes will serve up never-before-seen footage of celebrity homes and a behind-the-scenes look inside the lifestyles of fan-favourite stars including the likes of Dita Von Teese, Tom Zanetti, Lottie Tomlinson, HRVY, Sideman and Symone.

Episode one features HRVY and Sideman, (Mon, 1st November) with Dita Von Tesse & Algee Smith (Mon, 8th November) and Kat Von D & Symone with The House of Avalon (Mon, November 15th).

The episodes continue with Loren Gray & Big Zuu (Mon, 22nd November) and finally Tom Zanetti & Lottie Tomlinson (Mon, 29th November).

MTV Cribs returns Monday, 1st November at 8pm on MTV UK.

