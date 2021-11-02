Trailer: Christmas Thieves

The Movie Partnership has this week announced that the new festive family outing Christmas Thieves will be released later this month.

Directed by Francesco Cinquemani (The Poison Rose, Beyond the Edge) and starring Michael Madsen (Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs), Tom Arnold (True Lies, Exit Wounds) and Lorenzo McGovern Zaini (American Night).

Christmas Thieves follows Frank (Tom Arnold) and Vince (Michael Madsen), after a robbery goes wrong, they break into a home to avoid the cops when eight-year-old Liam and four-year-old Olivia mistake them for their babysitters. Hoping to make the children fall asleep so they can make their final getaway, Frank begins to read them stories from a magic book that he grabbed during the robbery, taking them to the enchanted world of ARCTIC FRIENDS.

The two thieves have to endure the children’s hijinks as they make various attempts – as absurd as they are disastrous – to escape.

Christmas Thieves, coming to all major digital download platforms from 29th November.