Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy reflects on ending the series

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the This Morning studio today in his first-ever UK TV interview and spoke about the Emmy-award winning show.

Phillip Schofield began the interview by telling Dan that watching Schitt’s Creek got him through lockdown and Dan replied, “When we set out to make a show about people trapped in a small room together, we didn’t quite know that would also mirror people lives a few years later, but [I’m] happy to participate in some kind of lifting of spirits in a strange time.”

Holly Willoughby asked why the series finished when it did and Dan said, “A lot of people said, ‘Why don’t you keep going?’ We could have kept going, but I think there’s something to be said about quality over quantity and we’re living in a time where there’s so much quantity and so little quality… All the shows I return to are the shows that ended leaving me wanting more.”

He added, “Television shows on season 15, you’re thinking, ‘I don’t know if they actually even like doing this any more.'”

On the emotional documentary marking the end of the series, Dan said, “You could see no one wanted it to end. “It was the perfect time. I knew I could tell the right amount of stories and that hopefully, fingers crossed, we would end on the highest possible note.”

Phillip asked if he ever thought he’d made the wrong choice on ending the series when he did and Dan said, “No. When we shot that last episode, not to spoil anything and I won’t, I knew when we were filming it that there was something really special in the air. I knew that all the scenes I hoped would work worked…I knew it was going to be something really special. There was a solace and closure in that. I never wanted to say goodbye to anyone. Anyone that watched that documentary basically saw an hour of people sobbing, which was not the most attractive way to go out, but it meant something and we’re all still close.”

On writing his new book about the show called Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, Dan said, “The bless and the curse of having die-hard fans of the show is that we wanted to make the book but we realised we couldn’t cut corners, because we would hear about it. It began this incredibly thorough process of putting a book together that spoke to the show and also offered new things.”

He added, “The superfans know more about the show than I do, which is frightening. There was an Instagram account called Schitt’s Sheets which is a comprehensive resource… they’ve counted every time someone hugs, they’ve counted my rings in every series…”

