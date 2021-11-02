Pop-up theatres bring music, comedy and climate action to streets of Glasgow for COP

Performance spaces to appear in 20+ sites across the city over the COP26 Climate Summit.

Visitors to central Glasgow in the first two weeks in November are likely to come across pop-up stages across the city where performers will be using music, comedy, poetry and spoken word to explore issues around climate change. Pop-up performance stages will be appearing in squares, parks, bus shelters as well as places where delegates and activists are queuing for events, for the duration of the COP26 Climate Summit.

“These pop-up theatre spaces are a welcome addition to a summit which can at times resemble a stuffy trade fair with delegates haggling for hours over the deletion of a comma. They provide playful, accessible and thought-provoking creative spaces for the public and decision-makers to openly communicate and explore joint solutions to the climate crisis.” – Dimitri Zenghelis, Cambridge University climate economist and COP veteran.

The spaces are part of the Glade Theatre, an innovative arts concept, launched this summer with the aim of bringing live arts to the heart of communities. The idea involves stringing large “Theatre” banners from a tree or piece of street furniture and turning that area into a performance space.

The team have a number of 10ft x 8ft fabric stages which can also be strung up and spotlights to ensure performances can continue into the evening. A fluid programme – much like an “open mic night” – allows anyone to perform, with a flip chart and pen allowing anyone to put their name down for a slot.

The team in Glasgow have identified more than twenty sites for the pop-up theatres which will be moving around the city for the duration of the climate summit. Glade Theatres first appeared in parks around London this summer and evolved in response to the COVID-19 lockdown.