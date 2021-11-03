Sky Cinema give a peek into forthcoming movie The Amazing Maurice

Sky has unleashed the ‘first look’ character images for The Amazing Maurice, a Sky Original to mark the 20th Anniversary of the book by Sir Terry Pratchett.

This animated family film is based on the wildly popular novels and will star Hugh Laurie as Maurice, Emilia Clarke as Malicia, David Thewlis as Boss Man, Himesh Patel as Keith, Gemma Arterton as Peaches, Hugh Bonneville as The Mayor, David Tennant as Dangerous Beans, Ariyon Bakare as Darktan, Rob Brydon as The Pied Piper, Julie Atherton as Nourishing and YouTuber Joe Sugg as Sardines.

In The Amazing Maurice, Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm called Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain.

The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents is a children’s fantasy by Sir Terry Pratchett, published by Doubleday in 2001, who and has sold nearly 100 million books worldwide. It was the 28th novel in the Discworld series, but the first written for children.

The Amazing Maurice is a lively and entertaining adventure inspired by the German fairy tale about the Pied Piper of Hamelin and a parody of the folk tale genre. Pratchett won the annual Carnegie Medal for the book – children’s literature’s highest award. Despite many other awards, honorary degrees and the knighthood that followed, Sir Terry Pratchett always emphasised that this was the award of which he was most proud.

The Amazing Maurice, a Sky Original will be released on Sky Cinema in 2022. The film will also be available on streaming service NOW via the Sky Cinema Membership. The film has the full support of the Terry Pratchett Estate and is produced in association with Narrativia.