There’s a forthcoming ‘Fatal Attraction’ for Kym Marsh

The casting has been revealed for a new production of Fatal Attraction, based on the classic Paramount Pictures film.

“I am excited to be working on this brilliant new stage adaptation of the iconic film Fatal Attraction. It’s a gripping, fast-paced psychological thriller that deals with complicated issues of consent, trust and responsibility. The play asks some difficult questions.” -Director Loveday Ingram

Kym Marsh of Coronation Street and Morning Live will perform the iconic role of Alex Forrest, Oliver Farnworth best known also for Coronation Street as her lover, Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy of Footballers’ Wives fame his wife, Beth.

The cast will also include John Macaulay as Jimmy, Troy Glasgow as O’Rourke and Emma Laird Craig as understudy Beth / Alex.

Fatal Attraction is the latest grip-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller from the producers of the celebrated tours of Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight and Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train.

Written by James Dearden, who based the Fatal Attraction stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, which in turn was adapted from his 1980 short film, Diversion. This brand-new production is directed by Loveday Ingram and features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Carolyn Downing. Paul Englishby is the show’s composer and has been cast by Anne Vosser.

“Audiences today will no doubt respond differently to the ‘bunny boiler’ character Alex, made famous by Glen Close, and the debate it ignites today will be very different from 1988 as our awareness of mental health has progressed significantly. We have an exceptional cast, led by Kym Marsh, together with a first-class creative team, and set against the glamour and romance of Manhattan, the show promises to provide an evening of passion and debate.” – Director Loveday Ingram

One of the most iconic films of the era, Fatal Attraction was one of 1987’s highest-grossing US Box Office releases, securing six major Oscar nominations at the following year’s Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Glenn Close’s mesmerising depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest, Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Writing Adapted Screenplay (James Dearden), Best Director (Adrian Lyne), Best Editing, and Best Picture.

Michael Douglas – at the peak of his Hollywood powers – was omitted from the list only as he was nominated elsewhere in the Best Actor category for his role as Gordon ‘greed is good’ Gecko in Wall Street, which he went on to win. The movie’s success was such that the film inspired a generation of psychosexual thrillers in the years that followed.

Tipped to be provocative and gripping in equal measures, Fatal Attraction is a tale of seduction and suspense that asks the question; what happens when desire becomes deadly?

www.fatalattractionplay.com