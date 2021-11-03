Horror comedy ‘Puppet Killer’ set for digital release

This Christmas – You better watch out, you better not die.

Listen out for slay-bells as Puppet Killer is coming to town. Central City Media have confirmed that the yuletide horror-comedy will be released on Digital Download this November.

Pulling the strings of Puppet Killer is director Lisa Ovies and stars Aleks Paunovic, Lee Majdoub & Lisa Durupt. Guaranteed to knock the stuffing out of you, Puppet Killer will be available on all major digital platforms from 29th November in all it’s puppety glory.

It’s the classic ‘cabin in the woods’ tale of teenagers – who are 100% teenage actors despite what IMDb may tell you – being assailed by a menacing pink and fluffy plush toy – that old chestnut.

For seven-year-old Jamie, watching horror movies with his loving parents and his fuzzy pink puppet, Simon, is a beloved Christmas tradition.

Unfortunately, that all ends when his mother dies of cancer and his father marries a new woman who isn’t nearly as supportive of Jamie’s horror obsession, or his unhealthy friendship with Simon. After she mysteriously disappears from the family vacation home, Jamie starts to believe that Simon may have killed her.

Ten years later, Jamie brings five of his high school friends to the family’s cabin for Christmas Break. All seems well until Simon is discovered in the cellar, resurrecting Jamie’s old fears, causing him and his friends to question his mental well-being.

As the weekend unfolds, Jamie’s friends are slaughtered one by one in ways that would make Freddy, Jason, and Michael proud. Jamie must confront his childhood best friend in a bloody showdown that will push him to the brink of madness… if he isn’t already there.