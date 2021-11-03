With Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ being released this Friday (November 5th), let’s take a look at some of the best soundtracks from the franchises…

Researchers at RantCasino.com have done the hard work, having been eager to determine which superheroes they would have to beat to be named the Marvel movie with the most popular soundtrack of all time!

Utilising the streaming and media service, Spotify, in-house entertainment experts were able to rank the 25 Marvel Cinematic Universe soundtracks in accordance with their number of plays on Spotify.

Avengers Assemble is the most played Marvel movie soundtrack of all time, with over 109 million plays (109,848,823) on Spotify since its release in 2012 – 200% higher than the average Marvel soundtrack accumulating 36 million plays (36,583,662). The most popular song from Alan Silvestri’s album is ‘The Avengers – From the Avengers Score,’ with over 86 million plays (86,824,305).

In second place is Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with over 103 million plays on Spotify (103,755,630). 42% of plays on Henry Jackman’s 2014 album are attributed to the song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time,’ with over 43 million plays alone (43,166, 633).

Ranking third amongst the most popular Marvel soundtracks is Alan Silvestri’s Avengers: Endgame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with over 93 million plays on Spotify (93,737,260). The most played song on this album is ‘Portals’ with over 30 million plays (30,897,527).

Following among the most popular Marvel soundtracks of all time are Black Panther (Original Score) (93,170,504 plays), Avengers: Infinity War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Deluxe Edition) (58,278,959 plays) and Iron Man 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (47,706,349 plays).

Rank Original Marvel Soundtrack Year of Release Total Number of Plays on Spotify 1 Avengers Assemble 2012 109,848,823 2 Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2014 103,755,630 3 Avengers: Endgame 2019 93,737,260 4 Black Panther 2018 93,170,504 5 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 58,278,959 6 Iron Man 3 2013 47,706,349 7 Guardians of the Galaxy 2 2017 45,432,598 8 Thor: The Dark World 2013 43,551,917 9 Guardians of the Galaxy 2014 41,243,133 10 Avengers: Age of Ultron 2015 35,936,753

At the other end, in 25th place, the least popular Marvel movie soundtrack is the 2021 album Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Original Score) with just above 3 million Spotify plays (3,521,791) – 90% lower than the Marvel average of 36 million plays (36,583,662).

This is likely due to being one of the more recent Marvel releases.

Methodology