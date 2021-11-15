Rockwater Hove present a ‘MXNIFESTO’ comedy night

Rockwater Hove will throw open its doors on Wednesday 17 November 2021 to host Rockwater Comedy ‘MXNIFESTO’, where radical intersectionalist poet and Twitter activist Titania McGrath* will descend on Rockwater.

“When establishing Rockwater Hove, I wanted the venue to be so much more than just a bar and restaurant; we aspired to provide the Hove community with a hub where not only could people socialise, but could also enjoy an array of unique entertainment.” – Luke Davis, founder of Rockwater Hove

On a mission to spread her message of feminism, social justice, and armed peaceful protest is Titania McGrath. The world-renowned millennial icon will appear with the purpose of disseminating all that is right and silencing all that is wrong.

“If you don’t want to be censored, don’t say the wrong things. It really is that simple.” – Titania McGrath

Titania McGrath is the satirical alter-ego of writer and comedian *Andrew Doyle. Andrew is a writer, broadcaster, comedian and satirist. As a stand-up, Andrew has written and performed seven live shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and is the co-founder of Comedy Unleashed, London’s free-thinking comedy night.