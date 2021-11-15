Trailer released for dark comedy Stealing Chaplin

Diabolically delicious dark comedy Stealing Chaplin will be available for audiences on all TVOD/Digital platforms and on DVD in the UK on December 6th, 2021.

Stealing Chaplin is a quirky but captivating performance-driven wickedly eccentric film inspired by real events about two brothers who dig up and steal the corpse of Charlie Chaplin.

The upcoming UK release follows the recent stateside release where Variety wrote that there is “genuinely sparky chemistry between its well-matched stars” and the Austin Chronicle said, “A few years ago, the snappy result might have been lazily tagged as post-Tarantino, but instead this harkens back to the petty crook comedies that were a hallmark of mid-century British cinema”.

A stylistic half-sibling to The Coen Brothers and Martin McDonagh, this film appeals to much of the same vast audiences who turned Fargo, In Bruges, and The Big Lebowski into massively successful cult classics.

Two Las Vegas con men dig up and steal the corpse of comedian Charlie Chaplin in order to ransom it. The theft gains the world’s attention and the reward rises daily. Soon every local lowlife, criminal and dirty cop wants a piece of the action.

Stealing Chaplin is from the British creative team behind Age of The Living Dead, The Nights Before Christmas and The Rise & Fall of a White Collar Hooligan. The Brits decamped to Las Vegas to shoot in classic locations such as The Strip and Freemont Street, bagging Mr Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton for a cameo appearance (plus his 27-acre ranch to double as a cemetery!).