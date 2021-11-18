“Why would I shake up my sound?” Adele speaks to THE FACE magazine

Adele is the face…

“Why would I shake up my sound? No one else is doing my sound, so why would I change it up?” – Adele speaking in THE FACE

The new issue of THE FACE is on sale now, fronted by Adele, shot by Charlotte Wales and interviewed by Queenie author Candice Carty-Williams. The cover is revealed the day before Adele’s latest album 30 is released globally on Friday 19th.

Taking an in-depth look at the world of music, fashion, sport, politics and the arts, THE FACE is known for its iconic covers – from its inception in 1980 to its high-profile re-launch in 2019, and to the latest cover story with Adele.

“I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it’s your journey.” – Adele speaking in THE FACE

In the latest issue, Adele talks to THE FACE about music, motherhood, dogs, divorce and her record-breaking comeback. In her cover interview, the singer opens up to Carty-Williams with the genuine openness and warmth that she is widely known for, and the connection between the two adoptive South Londoners is evident throughout.

When Adele shared in October a brief Instagram snippet of what would turn out to be Easy On Me, the lead single from her new album 30, it felt, in many ways, like a moment of international catharsis. Its chorus of “Go easy on me, baby” really did sum up how many of us felt as we began to emerge from the trauma of pandemic: a little changed, a little tired, a little rough around the edges. Since that Instagram snippet in October, Adele’s Easy On Me broke streaming records when it hit 24 million listens in just one week.

“I tell myself: just keen going. Because, when you turn 33, it’ll all start falling into place.” – Adele speaking in THE FACE

In addition to Adele’s cover story, the new issue of the magazine also sees profiles on pop punk star Kenny Hoopla, breakthrough actor Filippo Scott, London’s most exciting new artist Slawn, Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg, as well as features on subjects as diverse as Warhammer, vampires, rock climbing, and, um, trainspotting.