Lightopia arrives at Crystal Palace Park

Let there be light, and there was light…

Lightopia was turned on earlier this week bringing colour to Crystal Palace Park. The star-studded event was hosted by TV presenter Myleene Klass and also had Fearne McCann, Olivia and Alex Bowen and Ollie Proudlock attend the event and join the switch-on moment and festivities!

After the highly anticipated countdown, hosted by Myleene, the never-before-seen illuminated trail lit up featuring stunning, multi-sensory interactive lights and lantern installations, creating a winter wonderland bursting with colour!

Guests can now immersive themselves in the magical 2km trail of illumination, including 22 breath-taking trees symbolising unity and growth, coming to life through the power of light and human connection.

The award-winning Lightopia festival this winter is a truly unique festival of light experience and is open until 2nd January 2022.