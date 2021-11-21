Entertainment

Lightopia arrives at Crystal Palace Park

November 21, 2021
Vivian Summers
Let there be light, and there was light…

Lightopia was turned on earlier this week bringing colour to Crystal Palace Park. The star-studded event was hosted by TV presenter Myleene Klass and also had Fearne McCann, Olivia and Alex Bowen and Ollie Proudlock attend the event and join the switch-on moment and festivities!

After the highly anticipated countdown, hosted by Myleene, the never-before-seen illuminated trail lit up featuring stunning, multi-sensory interactive lights and lantern installations, creating a winter wonderland bursting with colour!

Guests can now immersive themselves in the magical 2km trail of illumination, including 22 breath-taking trees symbolising unity and growth, coming to life through the power of light and human connection.

The award-winning Lightopia festival this winter is a truly unique festival of light experience and is open until 2nd January 2022.

