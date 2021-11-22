Showcase Cinemas launch private cinema screening service

Showcase Cinemas has announced that customers are now able to hire an entire cinema screen to themselves to host their own private screening with friends and family.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring private screenings to Showcase Cinemas, meaning that guests will be able to enjoy the big screen like never before. We understand also that some guests may still be a little nervous about sitting in a full auditorium, so this brand new offering will give that extra peace of mind. “Whether a special occasion or just for a bit of fun, a private screen hire will see friends and family able enjoy a truly exclusive trip to the cinema.” – Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas

The opportunity will give movie-lovers the chance to watch their favourite flicks in ultimate comfort, enjoying the luxury of Showcase’s giant screens all to themselves. Guests will experience big screen immersion like never before, with no one else in attendance other than their specially selected list of lucky friends and family – providing all those in attendance with an unmatched viewing experience.

The news comes as Showcase Cinemas continues its relationship with Keith Lemon to unveil the initiative. Exclusive video content sees renowned cinema buff Keith enjoy the full Showcase experience, dressed in his best cinematic attire as he launches the exclusive private hire screenings.

So, whether it’s a birthday bash, a hen party hoorah or just a big day out with mates to enjoy the latest blockbuster, guests will be able to take over the cinema screen and bask in complete comfort as they enjoy a movie of their choice – and of course popcorn! – with only those close to them.

“Having the cinema to yourself isn’t just a perk of being on the telly; now thanks to Showcase Cinemas anyone can do it. Grab your mates and get down to watch some of the amazing films out later this year like Spiderman: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections or Ghostbusters: Afterlife. I know I will.” – Keith Lemon

Private hire costs start from £140.

More information at Showcase Cinemas