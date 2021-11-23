Tusk Conservation Awards welcomes Prince William to gong show

Last night saw the annual Tusk Conservation Awards take place at the UK’s leading repertory cinema, BFI Southbank.

Now in its ninth year, the Awards ceremony was attended by the charity’s Royal Patron, The Duke of Cambridge, honouring the extraordinary men and women dedicated to the survival of Africa’s

natural heritage.

The Duke of Cambridge joined famous faces including host Kate Silverton, Emma, Marchioness of Bath, Sabrina Elba and Tristan Phipps to reveal this year’s winners and celebrate the incredible work that these conservationists have achieved against the odds. Launched with Prince William in 2013, the awards, in partnership with investment manager Ninety One, shine a light on the

inspirational work of leading conservationists across Africa.

The vulnerability of African conservation has never been more acute due to the devastating impact of COVID-19, particularly affecting those protecting wildlife and communities on the frontline. With the economy, and wildlife and tourism industries still at significant risk, threats to undo years of conservation work across the continent still continue.

Through the recognition of and support to Award recipients, Tusk will raise the profile of African conservation leaders #ForAllTheyDo to advance conservation and their significant impact in the field across Africa.

The Duke of Cambridge addressed this year’s nominees and winners saying:

“The work that Tusk does have never been more important. The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over. But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, well-being and future of humanity.’

Each of the three winners received a trophy specially crafted by Patrick Mavros, and all finalists received grants to continue their vital work.