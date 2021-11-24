For anyone looking for some queer cheer this Christmas, then The Guilty Feminist Presents CAMP AS CHRISTMAS is planning to provide it in spades.

‘We could not be more ecstatic for The Guilty Feminist to present CAMP AS CHRISTMAS and I am so excited to host alongside the most talented & charming man in British comedy, Tom Allen. The line-up is an extraordinary array of LGBTQ+ talent.” – Deborah Frances-White

Hosted by Deborah Frances-White, best known for her smash hit podcast The Guilty Feminist and Tom Allen, The Guilty Feminist Presents CAMP AS CHRISTMAS promises to offer lively, effervescent, brilliantly witty, satirical, and inevitably camp entertainment from a host of LGBTQ+ celebs including Sandi Toksvig, Russell Tovey & Raven Smith.

Taking place on 16th December at the magnificent Union Chapel in Islington, the night will bring together the best of London’s comedy, music, and conversation. The event will be held to raise money for two amazing operations. Firstly, the Say It Loud Club, is an operation run for & by LGBTQ+ refugees fleeing homophobic violence & criminalisation and latterly, CanDo – founded by a Syrian doctor in London provides a breakthrough early warning system in Syrian schools to give children a chance to evacuate ahead of an aerial attack.

Appearing on the glittering line-up will be Sandi Toksvig, Jessica Fostekew, Jen Brister, Grace Petrie, Travis Alabanza, Dosa Cat, Raven Smith – with Russell Tovey & Rob Diament from Talk Art, and more exclusive guests yet to be announced.

The fabulous and festive event will also host a comedy auction on the night which will offer the opportunity to bid for an array of exciting experiences including dinner for four with Rob Rinder and a personalised video from Andrew Scott – Fleabag’s hot priest himself.

“There are names so hot I am not even allowed to tell you yet. The foundations we are raising money for are doing extraordinary work. Both charities are small grassroots operations urgently in need of profile and cash. After last year’s half-measures Christmas, being in the room for such a glorious evening of comedy, music & conversation will be heavenly. We can’t wait to make your Yuletide gay.’ – Deborah Frances-White

More Info @ unionchapel.org.uk