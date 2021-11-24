Anastacia is Outta Lockdown with 2022 tour

Pop icon Anastacia has announced her ‘I’m Outta Lockdown – The 22nd Anniversary’ European tour.

Pre-sale begins 24th November, general on sale 26th November at 10am Via LiveNation.co.uk. Kicking off in Switzerland, the huge European tour has stops in Rome, Berlin and Oslo, before heading back for a UK leg which includes a massive date at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 8th 2022.

The mega voice behind massive hits including multi-platinum ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Left Outside Alone’, Anastacia is one of the most recognisable voices of our time. The tour is Anastacia’s first since 2018 in support of her seventh studio album ‘Evolution‘, which became her sixth album to reach the UK Top 10. In October 2021, Anastacia took part in and won The Masked Singer Australia. To date, Anastacia has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 26th November, full tour dates/information HERE and at Anastacia.com