Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Launches on Switch

Face Weeping Angels, Daleks, Cybermen and more as you save the universe together with the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Tenth Doctor (David Tennant).

Digital entertainment studio Maze Theory, in partnership with BBC Studios, have today launched Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality on Nintendo Switch. Players will be swept up into their own epic Doctor Who adventures under the guidance of familiar characters the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) and the Tenth Doctor (voiced by David Tennant).

Featuring new worlds, new gameplay and an expanded story written by Gavin Collinson (Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins), players will come face to face with classic Who monsters including the terrifying Weeping Angels, power-hungry Daleks and metal-clad Cybermen… and a brand-new foe, the CyberReaper.

The second Doctor Who game to land on the Nintendo Switch, after the acclaimed The Lonely Assassins earlier this year, The Edge of Reality expands upon the thrilling VR experience of Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is out now on the Nintendo eShop , priced at £19.99 for the standard edition and £24.99 for the digital deluxe edition. To celebrate the launch, the digital deluxe edition will be priced at £19.99 for a limited time. The game is also available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.