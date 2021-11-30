Bugsy Malone to go on UK Tour

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax present a revival of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s Bugsy Malone.

The production will open at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from 2 July 2022, followed by Birmingham Rep from 27 July 2022, prior to a major national tour including Southampton Mayflower from 30 August 2022, with further venues to be announced.

The world-famous musical is based on the hit 1976 movie by Alan Parker whose long catalogue of films have won nineteen BAFTA® awards, ten Golden Globes® and six Oscars®. Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar®-winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam, Bugsy Malone is a masterclass of musical comedy with one of the most joyously uplifting finales in musical theatre.

Directed by Sean Holmes, Choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, and Designed by multi award-winning international stage designer Jon Bausor, this will be the first-ever professional production of Bugsy Malone to tour the UK and star a young company of thirty-nine actors (including three teams of seven kids).

Prohibition-era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan’s gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled “splurge” gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam’s hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn’t on the cards for our hero.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam’s moll and Bugsy’s old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business…?

Alan Parker’s world-famous 1976 movie of the story launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and received eight BAFTA® nominations and three Golden Globe® nominations including Best Motion Picture for a Musical.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax present the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production of Bugsy Malone. Play by Alan Parker and Words and Music by Paul Williams. Director Sean Holmes, Choreographer Drew McOnie, Designer Jon Bausor, Musical Supervisor and Arranger Phil Bateman. Further tour dates to be announced.