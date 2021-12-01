Harry Potter 20th Anniversary marked by Sky

Sky & NOW will be celebrating Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary in style this festive season.

The network is the exclusive home of both Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses in UK & Ireland. The network will be celebrating the franchise of films based on the best selling fiction books by JK Rowling.

“20 years ago we welcomed a little bit of cinema magic into the world as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone had its big screen debut. It’s a franchise like no other, enchanting generations of children and adults alike. We’re marking the occasion by adding every film in the Wizarding World film series to our cinema line-up this festive season and we’re thrilled to be the exclusive home of the next piece of Hogwarts history, with Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and the Return to Hogwarts, sure to keep Potter fans across the country spellbound.” – Zai Bennett, Sky MD of Content UK & Ireland

Set to air on New Years Day, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Alumni of the film franchise will join the memorable tribute, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others.

Sky & NOW will also air Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on the 29th of December, a special four-part event hosted by Helen Mirren that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Wizarding World fans will put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test, for the ultimate honour of being named House Cup champion.

Featuring hundreds of trivia questions and special guest surprises, this unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.” – Zai Bennett, Sky MD of Content UK & Ireland

NOW members can watch the TV specials with a NOW Entertainment Membership and enjoy all ten movies with a NOW Cinema Membership.