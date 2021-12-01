Cast announced for The Da Vinci Code theatre tour

There are names you’ll know from EastEnders, Red Dwarf and The Falling…

The full cast joining award-winning Nigel Harman (EastEnders, Downton Abbey) as Robert Langdon, Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules as Sir Leigh Teabing and newcomer Hannah Rose Caton as Sophie Neveu in the World Premiere of the first-ever stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s international phenomenon, The Da Vinci Code was announced today.

The cast joining Nigel, Danny and Hannah are Basienka Blake (Vernet), Alasdair Buchan (Remy) Alpha Kargbo (Fache), Joshua Lacy (Silas), Leigh Lothian (Colette/Sophie understudy) Andrew Lewis (Sauniere) and Debra Michaels (Sandrine/Grandmother).

“We have a truly stellar cast and creative team bringing The Da Vinci Code to life on stage for the first time, and with Dan Brown’s full endorsement of the show and the talented director Luke Sheppard at the helm, we’re confident that we’ll please devoted fans as well as newcomers to this magnificent story.” – Producer Simon Friend

The tour begins at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on 10 January and goes on to Nottingham, Sheffield, Bath, Plymouth, Clywd, Coventry, Hull, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Newcastle.

It then travels to Southampton, Richmond, Woking, Leicester, Norwich, York, Shrewsbury, Dartford, Birmingham, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, Salford, Leeds, Malvern, Belfast, Guildford, Northampton, Swindon, Liverpool and Bradford where it runs until 12 November 2022.

“I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.” – Dan Brown

Nigel Harman played Dennis Rickman in EastEnders from 2003-5. His other TV work includes Downton Abbey, Miss Marple – The Mirror Crack’d, Hotel Babylon, Lark Rise to Candleford and City of Vice. His theatre credits include Glengarry Glen Ross, I Can’t Sing at the Palladium, Shrek – The Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (for which he won an Olivier Award), Three Days of Rain co-starring with James McAvoy, True West at Sheffield Crucible, Guys and Dolls at the Donmar and Piccadilly Theatres, Mamma Mia in the West End, Damn Yankees at the Adelphi and The Who’s Tommy at the Shaftesbury.

Nigel’s film work includes Patience, Telstar and Blood Diamond. Nigel also directed Big Fish at the Other Palace, starring Kelsey Grammar and a UK tour of Shrek the Musical.

Danny John-Jules is probably best known for his role as Cat in Red Dwarf and has appeared in every episode of the 13 series. He also made the character of Dwayne Myers in BBC’s hit series, Death in Paradise, his own. Danny has also appeared in many other film and TV roles across his 40-year career as an actor.

Danny has appeared in Barnum at the London Palladium, Cats at the New London Theatre and Time at the Dominion Theatre. He created the role of ‘Rocky 1’ in Starlight Express at the Apollo, Victoria, and was Dink in the first West End production of Carmen Jones at the Old Vic Theatre for director Simon Callow and musical director Henry Lewis.

Hannah Rose Caton makes her UK theatre debut in The Da Vinci Code. Hannah is based both in London and New York and is a recent graduate of The Juilliard School’s Drama Division. Her theatre credits (off-Broadway and in theatres across the US) include Mrs. Christie at Vermont Theatre Festival, An Octoroon for Chautauqua Theatre Company and Hay Fever for West Fulton Theatre.

Her TV and films include: The Falling, Last Knights and Wizards vs Aliens.

The Da Vinci Code is described as follows: The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

‘Dan Brown’s epic thriller has been read by millions worldwide, and seen by millions worldwide on the big screen, and we are all looking forward to taking our brand new stage version to audiences all over the UK.’ – Simon Friend, producer

(Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules will be performing the roles of Langdon and Teabing up to and including Newcastle. Danny will be performing in Southampton and Nigel will commence the tour again from Leeds to Swindon. Other dates and cast are to be announced.)