Pink Noise Tour for Laura Mvula

Following the release of her album, Pink Noise tickets for Laura Mvula’s headline tour of 2022 went on sale today.

Laura Mvula will be taking to the road in March, kicking off her Pink Noise Tour in Manchester on 2nd March 2022 before concluding in London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 10th March.

The album ‘Pink Noise‘ explores a side of Laura previously uncharted. As triumphant as ever, the album is a battle cry and stark reminder of the sheer talent of the critically acclaimed artist. This is Laura in a new found light – still reflecting her distinctive signature sound but showing the progression of an artist who has come into her own.

It’s an album borne out of both intense struggles and the positive realisations that come when you emerge reborn on the other side. Lyrically it touches on ideas around break-ups – both personal and professional – but also a hard-won appreciation.

“This is the album I always wanted to make. Every corner is made warm with sunset tones of the 80s. I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads. I absorbed the dynamism of the 80s aesthetic right from my first moments on this planet. Wrestling with identity seems to be one of the rites of passage of the established artist. Making ‘Pink Noise’ felt like the most violent of emotional wrestling matches. It took 3 years of waiting and waiting and fighting and dying and nothingness and then finally an explosion of sound. “As if it was always here this record is my most honest and unapologetic flying of the freedom flag. In my adult years I had forgotten how important dance was to me as a vital tool of my creative expression. I brought it back, just for me, so I could find my delight in dance again. And now I can’t stop dancing. I can’t wait to play this album live.”

As one of the most exciting musical talents to come out of the UK, Laura has previously won an Ivor Novello Award for Best Album, has been nominated for the Mercury Prize three times, BBC Sound Poll, the BRITs Critics Choice Award, two BRIT Awards in 2014 (British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act) and won an incredible two MOBO’s in 2013 (Best Female and Best R&B/Soul).

Tickets are on sale now at MetropolisMusic.co.uk

2022 Headline tour

Wed 2 March Manchester O2 Ritz

Thu 3 March Hull Asylum

Sun 6 March Birmingham O2 Institute

Mon 7 March Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Wed 9 March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Thu 10 March London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire