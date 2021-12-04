Searches for ‘Little Mix Tour Tickets’ rocket

The online searching comes following the recent news the girl group is going ‘on a break’.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Little Mix Tour Tickets’ exploded 1,328% in the UK on the 2nd of December, after the band announced they would be taking a hiatus after the Confetti tour.

A new finding by furniture retailer Bed Kingdom reveals that online interest for the Confetti tour increased thirteen times the average volume in the first few hours after the announcement.

A spokesperson for Bed Kingdom commented on the findings:

“Little Mix have been the most popular girl group of the last decade in the UK and these findings highlight how monumental the hiatus will be for their fans. “Despite the tour being announced in 2020 and subsequently selling out, fans are still desperate to be able to watch Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade perform together for the last time before the break.”

Searches for Little Mix’s latest single Between Us soared 316% after the hiatus announcement as well as interest for their latest album jumping 1,011%.