The Madame Blanc Mysteries December DVD release

Escape to fabulous France this winter with TV favourite Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Still Open All Hours, Scott & Bailey), who not only stars as the eponymous lead, but also created and co-wrote The Madame Blanc Mysteries, a charming and entertaining new series for Channel 5.

The show is set to delight on DVD and digital on 13 December 2021, courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its television run.

When Mancunian Antiques dealer, Jean White’s (Lindsay) husband, Rory, is killed in a car crash on the way back from a business trip in France, life as she knows it, is changed forever. Not only has she lost her husband, but she soon discovers that he was living a double life and has blown all their money – leaving her destitute and penniless.

With everything snatched from her, Jean reluctantly relocates to their one remaining asset – a cottage in French antiques hotspot, Sainte Victoire, where she begins to investigate Rory’s mysterious death. There she is joined by an eclectic bunch of on-screen legends, including Judith (Sue Holderness – Only Fools and Horses), Dom (Steve Edge – Phoenix Nights), Jeremy (Robin Askwith – Confessions) and Charlotte (Sanchia McCormack – Broadchurch).

But Jean quickly learns that the circumstances surrounding the accident are more suspicious than they first appeared. When a series of antiques-related mysteries erupt around the village Jean gets caught up in Sherlockian shenanigans – but can she solve the case close to her heart? Historical artefacts, happy-go-lucky characters, and a loveable lead: The Madame Blanc Mysteries is the modern murder-mystery with heart and humour we’ve all been waiting for.

Also available digitally to download and keep.