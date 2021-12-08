John Lewis’s ‘unexpected guest’ spaceship lands in the I’m a Celebrity Camp

Last evening viewers saw an unexpected ‘Alien Landing’ at the celebrity-filled Welsh Castle…



During last night’s episode on ITV, (STV/UTV) and ITV Hub/STV Player, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!featured a bespoke Castle Coin Challenge designed by the programme’s challenge team and based on the core themes of the John Lewis Christmas story ‘Unexpected Guest’ which viewers saw the starship land in the grounds of Gwrych Castle.

“It was hugely exciting launching the I’m A Celeb experience in Fortnite Creative with John Lewis and this next stage takes the integration to a whole new level. It’s a seminal moment for us at ITV to be working with such incredible partners to launch a synchronised moment across a programme, game and 4D out-of-home all at once and showcases the creativity and scale of opportunity for brands.” – Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Creative & Digital Partnerships, ITV



The Product Placement partnership showcased John Lewis & Partners Christmas decorations as a prize for the campmates to decorate the camp and bring some festive cheer, with even Kiosk Cledwyn sporting the Christmas jumper from the ad!

Following the launch of a bespoke I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! experience in Fortnite Creative, ITV and John Lewis & Partners also unveil further details of the integrated commercial partnership, planned by MG OMD, bringing the retailer’s Christmas story ‘Unexpected Guest‘ dramatically to life via a synchronised cross-media event taking place in Fortnite Creative, Outernet London’s Ultra HD screen and in the programme itself.

In a world first, working with Outernet London, a new immersive media, entertainment and culture district, an immersive 4D creative experience–powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and has been on a play out across a 24 hour period on Outernet’s brand-new Ultra HD screen situated at the intersection of Charing Cross Road, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street. The 4D experience has been showing shoppers the John Lewis spaceship landing into the Fortnite Creative I’m A Celebrity Castle Trials experience.



“We are excited to continue this innovative and unique campaign with ITV and Metavision. Bringing to life the tale of ‘Unexpected Guest’ for the I’m a Celebrity campmates and viewers is a first for us. “We are thrilled to partner with all involved in this campaign and this is real game change in how we can tell our story to our customers and reach a new audience; watching it come to life in programme, appear in the virtual castle in Fortnite Creative and in 4D on Outernet London’s for London shoppers – we are also looking forward to bringing some Christmas cheer to the campmates as they decorate their camp with our decorations!” – Claire Pointon, Customer Director at John Lewis

