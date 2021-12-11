Ayo Akinwolere joins Crisis as the charity makes preparations for Christmas support

Broadcaster Ayo Akinwolere joined the national homelessness charity Crisis today (Saturday 11 December) to help with preparations for its Christmas services.

“It truly takes an army of volunteers to make Crisis at Christmas happen and I’m so grateful to have been able to come along today to get involved. Crisis at Christmas is absolutely vital to ensure that people experiencing homelessness have the support they need over the festive period.” – Ayo Akinwolere

The Crisis services support people who would otherwise be facing homelessness and on the streets during the festive period. Ayo, who is also an Ambassador for Crisis, joined a group of the charity’s volunteers at its operational warehouse in London to help write Christmas cards for guests at the services and sort through donations from the public so that they’re ready to be distributed to the charity’s Christmas hotels and centres later this month.

Donations of food, clothing, toiletries and games and activities have been delivered to the Crisis warehouse throughout the week from school groups, churches, individuals, and workplaces across the capital – all of which will be sorted and shared with guests at Crisis at Christmas later this month.

Every year, Crisis provides vital volunteer-led services for people facing the worst forms of homelessness, including sleeping rough, sofa-surfing or stuck in temporary accommodation, at one of the toughest times of year. Over the Christmas period, the charity opens hotels and centres across the capital, as well as a whole range of services across its 11 Skylight centres, to provide a place to stay, essential food and toiletries, advice on housing, employment, and benefits as well as friendship and support.

The support provided at Christmas also includes introducing guests to Crisis’ year-round support, helping people to leave homelessness behind for good.

“Christmas can be one of the toughest times of year for people facing homelessness and we’re able to be there every year for those who need us because of the generosity of the public and our amazing volunteers. “We were so grateful that Ayo was able to join us today. His contribution has been invaluable in helping us sort through all of the wonderful donations that have been given to us, so that we can make sure they are ready to be shared with our guests when our services open this Christmas.” – Ian Richards, Head of Christmas at Crisis

50 years on since the very first Crisis at Christmas, Crisis is still needed. This year, Crisis is calling on the public to give the gift of a Crisis Christmas to someone experiencing homelessness by donating £29.06.

Donate to Crisis here: www.crisis.org.uk/support