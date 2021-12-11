Entertainment

Nadiya Bychkova Guinness World Record holder for pat-a-cake steps

December 11, 2021
Ian Westhead
The professional dancer was crowned winner of the pat-a-cake challenge on Friday’s edition of Strictly: It’s Takes Two.

It was revealed on last night’s (Nov 10th) Strictly: It Takes Two that Strictly professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova has won the Strictly: It Takes Two Pro Challenge for the second year in a row.

Nadiya is now the Guinness World Record holder for most pat-a-cake steps in 30 seconds, managing 38 pat-a-cake steps within the time. Nadiya saw off stiff competition from 13 other Strictly professionals to claim the title.

The Strictly 2021 professional dancers…

“Wow I can’t believe it! I’m a double world champion but I never thought I could be a double world record holder!”- Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya is the Strictly: It Takes Two Pro Challenge reigning champion, having also won the Guinness World Record for most Fleckerls in 30 seconds in 2020. 

Strictly – It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30pm on BBC Two and Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

