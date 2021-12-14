Omid Djalili continues Good Times tour into 2022

Bound and Gagged Comedy presents award-winning British-Iranian actor/comedian Omid Djalili as he continues his rescheduled UK tour in 2022.
The Good Times Tour resumed in July 2021 and has also been extended through 2022.
The return to the stage could not come soon enough for Omid – after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in performance where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hosepipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi-award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.
Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Omid’s performances are famed for their piercing wit – with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Omid’s stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and above all supremely entertaining.
With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Omid Djalili’s renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world, in The Good Times Tour Omid will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.
A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid’s stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He’s also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel.
His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. Omid’s drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC. He is also the host of the ITV quiz show Winning Combination.
Remaining Tour Dates
17-Dec-21 FARNHAM MALTINGS
18-Dec-21 LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO
14-Jan-22 POOLE LIGHTHOUSE
20-Jan-22 IPSWICH THE REGENT
22-Jan-22 SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN
26-Jan-22 SOUTHPORT ATKINSON ARTS CENTRE
28-Jan-22 ST ALBANS ARENA
29-Jan-22 ST ALBANS ARENA
02-Feb-22 BRADFORD ST GEORGES HALL
03-Feb-22 FINCHLEY ARTS DEPOT
04-Feb-22 BOURNEMOUTH PAVILLION THEATRE
05-Feb-22 SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE
06-Feb-22 INVERNESS EDEN COURT
07-Feb-22 PERTH CONCERT HALL
08-Feb-22 ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL
09-Feb-22 NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE
10-Feb-22 DUNSTABLE THE GROVE
11-Feb-22 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
12-Feb-22 CHESTERFIELD WINDING WHEEL
13-Feb-22 BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE
16-Feb-22 BARROW IN FURNESS THE FORUM
17-Feb-22 COVENTRY WARWICK ARTS CENTRE
18-Feb-22 CHELMSFORD CIVIC THEATRE
19-Feb-22 WARRINGTON PARR HALL
24-Feb-22 YEOVIL WESTLANDS
03-Mar-22 REDHILL HARLEQUIN THEATRE
04-Mar-22 COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL
05-Mar-22 NOTTINGHAM PLAYHOUSE
11-Mar-22 LOWESTOFT MARINA THEATRE
12-Mar-22 DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE
15-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
16-Mar-22 BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
18-Mar-22 BASINGSTOKE THE ANVIL
19-Mar-22 BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION
25-Mar-22 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
26-Mar-22 ISLE OF WIGHT SHANKLIN THEATRE
01-Apr-22 EASTLEIGH THE POINT
02-Apr-22 READING HEXAGON
03-Apr-22 BARNSTAPLE QUEENS THEATRE
04-Apr-22 TORQUAY BABBACOMBE THEATRE
05-Apr-22 LAUNCESTON TOWN HALL
06-Apr-22 CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL
07-Apr-22 EXETER CORN EXCHANGE
08-Apr-22 PETERBOROUGH THE CRESSET
15-Apr-22 LIVERPOOL THE AUDITORIUM/ECHO ARENA
21-Apr-22 HARROGATE THEATRE
22-Apr-22 BURNLEY MECHANICS
23-Apr-22 NORTHAMPTON ROYAL AND DERNGATE
28-Apr-22 STEVENAGE GORDON CRAIG THEATRE
29-Apr-22 SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE
30-Apr-22 CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL
01-May-22 SALFORD QUAYS THEATRE
18-May-22 POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION
19-May-22 POCKLINGTON THE OLD STATION
20-May-22 HULL CITY HALL
21-May-22 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
04-Jun-22 AUSTRIA GLOBE WIEN
09-Jun-22 TRURO HALL FOR CORNWALL
06-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
07-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
08-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
09-Jul-22 BRISTOL REDGRAVE THEATRE
16-Jul-22 NEWBURY CORN EXCHANGE
21-Jul-22 NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL
07-Oct-22 LEAMINGTON SPA ROYAL SPA CENTRE
14-Oct-22 ALDERSHOT PRINCES THEATRE
15-Oct-22 BROMLEY CHURCHILL THEATRE
29-Oct-22 HASTINGS WHITE ROCK THEATRE
10-Nov-22 RADLETT CENTRE
25-Nov-22 MIDDLESBOROUGH TOWN HALL
26-Nov-22 HALIFAX NEW VICTORIA THEATRE