Have you ever wanted to see what your dog would look like as a cartoon character? Here’s the chance…

P-awesome com-pet-tition to celebrate the home entertainment release of The Mitchells vs The Machines.

From the award winning producers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the hilarious family film The Mitchells vs The Machines is out to buy or rent on Digital, on Blu-ray and DVD from today (Dec 14th).

The Mitchells vs The Machines sees a robot apocalypse put the brakes on the quirky Mitchell family’s cross-country road trip, and now it’s up to the family – including their cute pug Monchi – to save the human race.

To celebrate, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is offering UK dog owners the chance to win a personalized portrait of their pooch by a Sony Pictures Animation artist!

All that barking for fun dog owners have to do to enter is post photos and videos of their affectionate pooches showering them and family in kisses and cuddles (just like Monchi does!) on Twitter or Instagram, and tag @SonyPicsAtHome

One entry will be picked at random to win a personalised portrait of their dog by a Sony Pictures Animation artist. Only dog owners in the UK will be able to enter, the competition will close at 11:59PM on Dec 21st and the winner’s pet portrait will arrive in the New Year! – so get snapping now!