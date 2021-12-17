Shirley Ballas named ‘most popular judge’ of Strictly 2021, according to social media

Shirley Ballas is named the most popular judge of 2021, with an increase in followers of 51,689.

New research has revealed which Strictly Come Dancing judge has been the most popular in this series based on increasing in followers via social media.

A study conducted by gaming experts CasinoGuide, analysed all four of this year’s judges’ Instagram accounts, looking at their social following from the start of series 19, at the end of September to now, seeing the increase in their follower count and revealing who is the most popular.

A spokesperson from CasinoGuide said

“With the final fast approaching and Strictly fans eager to hear the winner, it’s been fascinating to see who the most popular judge is and the impact they have on the public. The show has been a source of entertainment for the nation for nineteen series and it is clear from this data that the judges are an integral part of the success.”

Shirley Ballas aka ‘The Queen of Latin’, is named the most popular judge of 2021. From starting out at the beginning of this series with a total of 161,788 followers to over 213,000. This gave Shirley an increase of 51,689 followers – the highest increase of any judge.

Taking second place is Anton Du Beke, who has seen an increase of 21,775 followers since joining the judging panel this year. He now boasts a whopping 267,674 followers.

Following third is Motsi Mabuse, after having started the show with 495,069 followers, she has since gained an increase of 18,308 followers. Giving her a total of 513,337 followers overall and a percentage increase of 4%.

Having joined the show as a judge when it started in 2004, Craig has gained the lowest amount of followers out of the judges this season with 8,437 new followers.