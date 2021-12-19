Together TV moves to channel 83 on Freeview

Highlights for January on Together TV as the channel moves slots on Freeview.

From Wednesday 26 January, Freeview viewers can find Together TV on channel 83. The offering remains the same on other outlets; Sky 170, Virgin 269 and Freesat 164.

Together TV will be kicking off the year with programming to get viewers inspired in the kitchen and dreaming of the wanderlusts of the UK. There is also reflection as they conclude the month with the commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday 27 January.

The Hairy Bikers start off the year with how to prepare some favourite Winter warmers while Julie Walters takes viewers on a railway adventure to see the UK’s most beautiful coastal railways.

Ewan McGregor narrates a heart-warming documentary series that presents viewers with a beautiful portrait of life in the Scottish Highlands while families across the UK come together to be crowned the best family of cooks by well-known celebrity chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager, in Big Cooking Showdown – presented by Nadiya Hussain and Zoe Ball.

To commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday 27 January, we will be showing a selection of documentaries revealing the accounts of both survivors and victims of the horrific Nazi persecution during the Second World War. – Together TV

Together TV is owned by over two hundred individual shareholders with a wider group of funders and donors alongside the media and digital industry.