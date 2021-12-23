Trailer released for Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg lead the cast of Uncharted

Sony Pictures UK has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Uncharted, based on the hugely popular video game franchise of the same name.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…

…but only if they can learn to work together.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, the adventure stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted will be released exclusively at UK cinemas, shortly Sony Pictures UK tell us.