Princess Diana’s tiara tops list of ‘most wanted tiara’s’

Research has revealed the most sought after tiaras worn by the British Royals, with Princess Diana’s Spencer Tiara taking the top spot.

Creative resource Design Bundles analysed the average number of Google searches the British royal family’s tiaras receive, to see which ones were the most sought after.

A spokesperson for Design Bundles commented:

“The Royal Family has an exquisite collection of jewellery, including many iconic tiaras. Each one is unique and has its own rich history and significance, so it is only natural that there is so much interest in them.”

The Spencer Tiara is the most popular tiara worn by a member of the British Royal family. It was worn by Princess Diana during her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 and is a family heirloom. On average it receives 5,500 Google searches per month which totals around 66,000 searches per year – over 25,000 more than the second most popular Royal tiara.

In second place is The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara (also known as Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara) which was also worn by Princess Diana. It is now worn by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, or as she is commonly known by the public, Kate Middleton. The Cambridge Lover’s Knot is searched on average 40,320 times a year.

The third most searched tiara is the Queen’s Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara. The iconic tiara can be modified to include either hanging pearls or emeralds, making it a versatile piece. It is Googled an average of 30,600 times per year.

In fourth is The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara worn by Princess Eugenie of York on her wedding day in 2018. The statement tiara is Googled approximately 20,800 times per year. As the name suggests, the arc is covered in diamonds and features six emeralds in the band and an emerald centerpiece.

Following in fifth is The Lotus Flower Tiara which is another piece worn by Kate Middleton. The tiara features a lotus design, and is sometimes also referred to as The Papyrus Tiara. It is searched around 1,080 times per month which equals 12,960 times per year.

A spokesperson for Design Bundles commented:

“It is very exciting to see these tiaras being worn by multiple generations of Royals, and it will be interesting to see if any more are brought out from the collection to be worn publicly again in the next few years.”

In sixth is The Strathmore Rose Tiara which receives an average of 12,000 searches per year. It belonged to the Queen Mother and has not been publicly worn in years. Following in seventh is The Cartier Halo Tiara worn by Kate Middleton on her wedding day. The iconic tiara, fitted with diamonds in a scroll pattern, is searched on average 9,960 times per year.

In eighth is The Greville Tiara (also known as the Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara) that is currently on loan to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It is searched an average of 9,120 times per year. Ninth place goes to The Burmese Ruby Tiara, another one worn by the Queen herself. The tiara, which has rubies set in the shape of roses, is searched around 8,800 times on average per year.

Taking the final spot in the top ten is The Meander Tiara. Currently owned by Princess Anne, the Greek design tiara is searched around 640 times per month which totals 7,680 per year. The analysis was carried out by Design Bundles which offers high-quality premium design resources and a marketplace that allows graphic designers to register and sell their products.

Rank Keyword Total Global Volume Per Year 1 The Spencer Tiara 5,500 66,000 2 The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara 3,360 40,320 3 The Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara 2,550 30,600 4 The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara 1,740 20,880 5 The Lotus Flower Tiara 1,080 12,960 6 The Strathmore Rose Tiara 1,000 12,000 7 The Cartier Halo Tiara 830 9,960 8 The Greville Tiara 760 9,120 9 The Burmese Ruby Tiara 740 8,880 10 The Meander Tiara 640 7,680

Sources: Ahrefs Google search data tool. Methodology: A list of the full names of the tiaras owned by the British royal family was compiled > Ahrefs was used to find the average number of Google searches per month for each of the tiaras, including matching terms (e.g. abbreviated names for the tiaras) > These were then added together to find the total number of Google searches each tiara receives per month. > The tiaras were then ranked from the highest number of searches to the lowest.