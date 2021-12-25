Anne-Marie wins Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021

The singer lifted the Silver Star trophy with Graziano Di Prima.

Their Cha Cha to ‘Feliz Navidad’ by Gwen Stefani was awarded full marks from the judges.

The festive line-up included Fred Siriex and Dianne Buswell, Moira Stuart and Aljaž Škorjanec, Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk, Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal, and Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones.

The pre-recorded special was presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood casting their discerning eyes over the celebrities performances.

The show started with a special group performance with the Strictly pros and the Christmas cast of 2021 to ‘Sleigh Ride’ sung by Jamie Cullum.

Once all couples had danced, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges’ scores to decide the winner.

Anne-Marie said of her victory: “I CANNOT BELIEVE IT!!!! I’m so proud and so happy for this opportunity to dance. It brought out a side of me I hadn’t seen in a long time. Thanks to Graz and the whole team. You have made my Christmas so special!”

Gary Barlow’s take on ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ was supported by a performance from Amy Dowden, Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin and Oti Mabuse.

The show closed in spectacular style as all of the couples and judges took to the dancefloor for a Christmas party spectacular.