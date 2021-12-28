Marvel Cinematic Universe sees Chris Evans top the list as sexiest actor

New research has discovered that Chris Evans is the sexiest actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the public.

Research by sexual health experts Accurate STD Testing analysed global Google search data to establish which Marvel actor receives the highest number of searches for various terms related to physical attractiveness, to reveal who the public finds the sexiest.

The study revealed that Chris Evans topped the list as Marvel’s sexiest actor. Known to the MCU as Captain America, Evans has the highest total number of searches, with a combined total of 66,000 monthly searches for various terms related to physical attractiveness. The term ‘Chris Evans naked’, for instance, is searched 35,000 times a month; this term alone is searched more than every other actor on the list’s combined total number of searches.

The second sexiest Marvel actor is Tom Holland, according to the public’s Google searches. Famous for his role as Spider-Man, Holland has 34,800 monthly combined searches based on his attractiveness. Specifically, the term ‘Tom Holland hot’ is searched an average of 4,200 times a month and ‘Tom Holland naked’ has 19,000 monthly searches. The English actor’s highly anticipated third solo film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is to be released in UK cinemas on December 15 and US cinemas on December 17.

Chris Hemsworth is the third sexiest star in the MCU, based on searches for him. The Australian actor, who earned People’s title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, is renowned for his role as Thor, the God of Thunder. The combined number of monthly searches for Chris Hemsworth relating to his looks are 29,600 and specifically, the term ‘Chris Hemsworth body’ has 17,000 monthly searches.

The MCU’s Sexiest Actors Actor Total number of Google searches per month Chris Evans 66,000 Tom Holland 34,800 Chris Hemsworth 29,600 Sebastian Stan 16,800 Chris Pratt 14,100 Tom Hiddleston 9,300 Paul Rudd 6,000 Richard Madden 5,850 Robert Downey Jr. 3,600 Mark Ruffalo 3,550

Additionally, Paul Rudd ranks as one of Marvel’s sexiest actors. The Ant-Man star has 6,000 monthly searches for various terms related to his physical attractiveness. For instance, ‘Paul Rudd hot’ is searched 1,100 times a month, and ‘Paul Rudd body’ is searched a further 1,400 times monthly. However, despite only placing seventh in the study, Paul Rudd has recently been named People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive.

Richard Madden also features as one of the sexiest Marvel actors based on public search volume. The Scottish actor is a new addition to the MCU, making his Marvel debut as Ikaris in the recently premiered Eternals. Madden placed eighth on the list, with 5,850 monthly combined searches. Specifically, the term ‘Richard Madden naked’ is searched 3,800 times a month.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Accurate STD Testing said: