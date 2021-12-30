See the New Year in at Rockwater Hove

Party a new era of ‘return to normality…’

Luke Davis, Hove resident and founder of Rockwater Hove:

“Our vision for Rockwater Hove is to provide a hub in Hove that reflects the heritage of our beautiful seafront. Our concept for the venue has always been to create a unique spot where not only could people socialise and enjoy great food and drink, but could also enjoy an array of unique entertainment.

With New Year’s Eve almost here, a festive feeling is in the air as we welcome the prospect of new beginnings, ready to welcome in 2022. This year, Rockwater Hove is offering a the ultimate spot to escape for a night and ring in the new year in true style, offering a little something for everyone to party the night away to.

Heritage DJ Brandon Block will be playing in the Bar & Kitchen along with DJ Mark Myers so you can party your way through to midnight and beyond. In the Lodge, our very own Rockwater Sessions band Chop Shop feat. Tommy Jules, Oli Savill, Rich Beesley & Adam Kovax will be playing live, as well as Resident DJ Chris Spencer.

Situated on the frosty Western Esplanade of Hove’s seafront, Rockwater Hove it the ultimate destination for dining, drinking and celebrating with all the glitz and glamour to see out 2021 in style. The dress code? Guests are being invited to dress to impress with glitz, glamour and sparkle welcome!

Luke Davis, Hove resident and founder of Rockwater Hove:

“We cannot wait to now welcome our guests to Rockwater Hove’s to ring in the New Year. This past year and festive season was especially difficult for many across the nation, but now the opportunity to see friends and family responsibly is here and Rockwater aims to give guests the most memorable experience to say so long to 2021 and welcome in 2022.”

Tickets are available to book now