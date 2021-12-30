Astrology tattoo isn’t just inked on Adele…

It’s all in the inking stars…

Following Adele’s recent comeback with telly appearances and the release of her new album ‘30’, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the Saturn tattoo on her arm, and it turns out there’s a hidden astrological meaning known as the ‘Saturn return’.

With that being said, it seems over the past few years there has been an increased interest and influx in astrology tattoos. From constellations to zodiac symbols; not only is a zodiac inspired tattoo something unique and meaningful to you, but they also delicately represent your personality.

This inspired the lucky experts at top10casinos.com to find out which star sign is the most tattooed, according to Pinterest. To do this, each zodiac was inputted into Pinterest along with ‘tattoo’ and the number of pins per sign was scraped, thus uncovering the most tatted sign. ATV Today Entertainment was curious… so here is the results…

The most tatted star sign

Star sign Number of pins on Pinterest 1st Aries 25,975 2nd Leo 16,616 3rd Pisces 15,113 4th Gemini 12,231 5th Aquarius 11,891 6th Sagittarius 10,725 7th Virgo 10,166 8th Libra 8,999 9th Taurus 8,200 10th Capricorn 7,809 11th Scorpio 7,481 12th Cancer 5,158

The zodiac enthusiasts found that Aries was the most tattooed star sign with a total of 25,975 pins. Aries is at the top of the ranking order due to their creative skills being widely reowned, from the likes of Lady Gaga and Pharrell sharing the same sign and being heavily tatted. The zodiac symbol of the ram can be seen a lot in the Pinterest tattoo inspiration, as well as constellations and tiny ‘Aries’ dotted around bodies.

Just behind in second place is Leo with a total of 16,616 pins of tattoo inspiration on Pinterest. From Cara Delevingne to Dua Lipa, Leo celebrities are known for sharing their love for their star sign loudly and proudly. From the zodiac symbol of the lion and the element of fire, lots of tiny to huge Leo tattoo inspiration photos can be found on Pinterest.

Taking the third spot is the zodiac symbol of the fish; Pisces, with 15,113 pins of tattoo inspiration on Pinterest, in fourth is Gemini, the zodiac symbol of twins, with 12,231 pins and in fifth is the zodiac sign of the water-bearer; Aquarius, with 11,891 pins of inspiration.