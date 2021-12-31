One Direction 5/4 for 2022 reunion

Black Sabbath and The Kinks also fancied to get back together…

One of the UK’s biggest ever boy bands, One Direction, are 5/4 with William Hill for a reunion in 2022. The boy band have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2016, but the odds suggest they could get back together in the New Year to the joy of their millions of fans around the world.

Black Sabbath, inactive since 2017, are 11/10 to reunite next year, while The Kinks are the same price to rock out again in 2022.

William Hill Spokesperson, Rupert Adams, said:

“A One Direction reunion has been mooted for a while now, but at 5/4 we think there’s a real chance that could happen in 2022. Although that’s a likely outcome, we actually reckon Black Sabbath and The Kinks at 11/10 are even more likely to get back together in the New Year.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Music

Reunion in 2022: