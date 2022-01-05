Preview ‘plane fight’ scene from Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted released

Sony Pictures UK has released a brand new clip for the highly-anticipated UNCHARTED.

The movie is based on the hugely popular video game franchise of the same name.

“In the race to find the world’s greatest treasure, you have to watch your step. Find out what happens next in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in UK cinemas, coming soon.” – Sony Pictures UK

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

UNCHARTED stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

