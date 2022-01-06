Christa Ackroyd visits the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire for Channel 5

Best on the Box choice for January 6th..

Our Great Yorkshire Life is a brand new series celebrating the lives of passionate Yorkshire people across England’s biggest and most beautiful county.

Each episode features a blend of heartwarming characters from all corners of ‘God’s Own Country’. There are well-known faces delving into the rich history and heritage of this proud county. And we introduce new folk whose tales are yet to be told, many from families who have lived in Yorkshire for hundreds of years.

Along its unspoilt coastline, in its countryside, villages, towns and cities, Our Great Yorkshire Life promises a brand new take on Yorkshire life.

In this first episode, Channel 5 meet the Jenkinson family, who have fished the waters off the Whitby coast for generations. Will Jenkinson is the lifeblood of the family business and today, like most other days, he’s braving the North Sea to eke out a living fishing for crab and lobster. Cameras follow his fortunes out on the water and meet his 87-year-old grandfather, who has only recently retired.

Snaking its way through the wuthering heights of ‘Bronte Country’, the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway has been a local treasure for more than 150 years. The heritage railway is now run mainly by an army of volunteers who dedicate their time to keeping this little piece of history alive. Today, the operations manager Noel and volunteer Kieran have their work cut out as the team get ready for one of the biggest events in the railway’s calendar: diesel day.

A fleet of historic diesel engines will carry passengers through some of Yorkshire’s finest scenery — if the team can get them in position in time. Local journalist Christa Ackroyd visits the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire, and Salts Mill, on the outskirts of her home city Bradford. It’s a place close to Christa’s heart, and on this journey, she discovers a new side and history to this unique place, and discovers why people from all over the world are drawn to this outstanding landmark.

And we take a look behind the scenes at the autumn flower and vegetable show taking place at one of Yorkshire’s finest country estates — Newby Hall, near Ripon. We meet florist Sarah and her team as they dress the stunning statue gallery inside the main hall, and we follow avid allotment holder Tony, as he vies to win best in show for his ludicrously huge fruit and veg.

Our Great Yorkshire Life, Channel 5, 8 pm