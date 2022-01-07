Katy Perry back on stage in Las Vegas

Katy Perry recently debuted her new residency “Katy Perry: PLAY” at Resorts World Theatre.

In Las Vegas, this evening (Jan 7th), global superstar Katy Perry recently kicked off her headlining Las Vegas residency’s first batch of extended dates following the success of the initial run.

Katy Perry: PLAY at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre sees the Act My Age singer took to the stage at the newly opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus.

The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features – organisers say – ‘unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.’

The additional Katy Perry: PLAY show dates run on January 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15 and again in March from the 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18 to the 19.