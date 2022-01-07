John Legend to headline Las Vegas residency

Legend’s Las Vegas Residency is to be called “Love in Las Vegas”…

The 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner, multiplatinum artist, activist, and Emmy, Oscar and Tony winner John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The shows open on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Love In Las Vegas” will be what has been described by the team behind it as ‘a beautiful, soulful concert experience’.

The production will showcase Legend’s greatest hits, “soaring vocals [and] silky-smooth piano playing skills” (Billboard). The performance will feature Legend’s incredible full band and will be a vibrant, colourful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend’s GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love, and companion 2021 headline tour – which resulted in multiple sold-out shows and garnered rave reviews in the press.