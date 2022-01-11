Hampstead Theatre announces The Animal Kingdom, Some Old Street and Lotus Beauty

Hampstead Theatre has revealed three world premieres for its Downstairs space in 2022.

Roxana Silbert, Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre:

“I am really excited to be welcoming these wonderful artists into our Downstairs space over the next few months. The range, diversity and singularity of their voices is extraordinary and I can’t wait to see their stories brought to life.”

The Animal Kingdom by Ruby Thomas, directed by Lucy Morrison, will run from 18 February until 26 March. The cast features Paul Keating, Martina Laird, Jonathan McGuinness, Ashna Rabehru and Ragevan Vasan.

Sam is struggling. Being a human has never been simple for him. He just feels like a different kind of creature. Sam’s family don’t understand. But then they barely understand themselves. Now, trapped in a stuffy inpatient clinic undergoing family therapy, they must find new ways to communicate with each other so that, one way or another, Sam can be released from captivity.

Some Old Street, co-produced by Bunny, is written and performed by Lisa Hammond and Rachael Spence, and will run from 2 April until 7 May. They are joined by director and co-writer, Kirsty Housely and co-writer, Annie Siddons.

Lisa and Rachael are best mates with a big friendship. They’re happiest living side by side, in the middle of the city. Life is tough sometimes, but they are city people, persistent, resilient chancers – and their survival depends on having each other close by. One day, Rachael learns she’s going to have to move out of her rented flat just around the corner from Lisa and the pair set out to fix Rachael’s housing crisis. Surely by working harder, being funnier and lying better they can get her family housed on one of the most expensive bits of land in the world?

Lotus Beauty by Satinder Chohan, directed by Pooja Ghai, will run from 13 May until 18 June. It is presented in association with Tamasha Theatre Company.

The story follows the intertwined lives of five multigenerational women, inviting us into Reita’s salon where clients can wax lyrical about their day’s tiny successes or have their struggles massaged, plucked or tweezed away. But with honest truths and sharp-witted barbs high among the treatments on offer, will the power of community be enough to raise the spirits of everyone who passes through the salon doors?

In addition to these three world premieres, The Glad Game, written and performed by Phoebe Frances Brown with direction by Hampstead Theatre’s Associate Director Tessa Walker, and Kali Theatre’s Discovery Showcase will be staged in the Downstairs space on selected dates during February.

Hampstead Theatre is currently staging Alan Plater’s Peggy For You, directed by Richard Wilson, on its Main Stage. Starring Tamsin Greig in the title role, this hit production is running until 29 January 2022.

Folk, Nell Leyshon’s beautiful new play with songs, is currently running in Hampstead Downstairs until 5 February. Directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director, Roxana Silbert, this critically acclaimed production features Ben Allen, Sasha Frost, Mariam Haque and Simon Robson.

Priority Booking is now open. Public Booking opens on Tuesday 18 January at 10.30am. Further details are available via hampsteadtheatre.com.