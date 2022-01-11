Danny Dyer 8/1 for Strictly

Following Dyer’s decision to quit EastEnders the world of entertainment may be opening up several opportunities for the Mick Carter performer.

Danny Dyer is 8/1 with Star Sports to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 following his farewell from EastEnders. The actor, who leaves his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter after nine years, has been poached by Sky but is expected to pursue other ventures this year.

Dyer is 10/1 to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! series, while he’s 16/1 to make an appearance on The Only Way Is Essex in 2022.

And the Cockney actor could swap Albert Square for the cobbles, where he’s priced at 20/1 to star in Coronation Street in 2022. Dyer is also 20/1 to be a panellist on BBC’s Question Time, and 25/1 to be awarded a knighthood this year.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports:

“Danny Dyer’s time on EastEnders as Mick Carter is coming to an end after nine years, and while he’ll be kept busy with his new Sky drama, we think his likeliest next step will be on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor. “Dyer is 8/1 to go for the Glitterball trophy in 2022, while he’s 10/1 to make an appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!”

Betting – Danny Dyer in 2022