Entertainment

Danny Dyer 8/1 for Strictly

January 11, 2022
Ian Westhead
1 Comment
Following Dyer’s decision to quit EastEnders the world of entertainment may be opening up several opportunities for the Mick Carter performer.

Danny Dyer is 8/1 with Star Sports to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 following his farewell from EastEnders. The actor, who leaves his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter after nine years, has been poached by Sky but is expected to pursue other ventures this year.

Dyer is 10/1 to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! series, while he’s 16/1 to make an appearance on The Only Way Is Essex in 2022.

And the Cockney actor could swap Albert Square for the cobbles, where he’s priced at 20/1 to star in Coronation Street in 2022. Dyer is also 20/1 to be a panellist on BBC’s Question Time, and 25/1 to be awarded a knighthood this year.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports:

“Danny Dyer’s time on EastEnders as Mick Carter is coming to an end after nine years, and while he’ll be kept busy with his new Sky drama, we think his likeliest next step will be on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.

“Dyer is 8/1 to go for the Glitterball trophy in 2022, while he’s 10/1 to make an appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!”

 Betting – Danny Dyer in 2022

To be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 8/1
To be a contestant on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! 10/1
To make an appearance on The Only Way Is Essex 16/1
To appear in Coronation Street 20/1
To have a UK Chart No.1 single 20/1
To be a panellist on Question Time 20/1
To be awarded a Knighthood 25/1
Share Button

One thought on “Danny Dyer 8/1 for Strictly

  1. Pingback: Danny Dyer 8/1 For Strictly - Google Trends Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

Hampstead Theatre announces The Animal Kingdom, Some Old Street and Lotus Beauty

January 11, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

John Legend to headline Las Vegas residency

January 7, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Katy Perry back on stage in Las Vegas

January 7, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Sister Sledge get 21st century reboot with Sledgendary

January 6, 2022
Ian Westhead