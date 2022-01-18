Sky reveal more details on Janet Jackson series

Janet Jackson, a four-part documentary, explores in her own words the life story of the pop star.

Janet Jackson is set to premiere on Sky Documentaries as two double bills over consecutive nights, with all four episodes available on NOW from Monday 31 January.

As Sky celebrate the 40th anniversary of her very first album, this will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history. Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.

The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as she travels back to her hometown of Gary, Indiana to see where her incredible journey began. She starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top. Speaking like never before, Janet discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.

This is Janet’s life story in her own words, with five years of access to Janet herself alongside interviews with her nearest and dearest: siblings, friends, business partners, peers, and journalists. Contributors include Randy Jackson, Tito Jackson, Rebbie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Johnny Gill (Janet’s Friend), Debbie Allen (Actress, co-star on Fame and friend), Paula Abdul (Choreographer), Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Wende Watt (Neighbour), David Ritz (biographer), Gerrick Kennedy (Journalist), Regina King (co-star and friend), Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tina Landon (Janet’s creative director).

The documentary covers the difficult themes of family relationships, drug addiction, race relations, sexuality, the Jacksons’ rags to riches journey, all illustrated with incredible archive footage from throughout Janet’s rich and storied career.

Janet Jackson airs on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on Monday 31 January.