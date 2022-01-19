Reebok launch Looney Tunes footwear and apparel range

Reebok and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have united for a collaboration with the Looney Tunes characters.

Marking the fifth collaboration between Reebok and WBCP, the Reebok x Looney Tunes collection is a ‘perfect harmony of Looney Tunes’ fun and frenetic characters and Reebok’s bold, unapologetic and exaggerated nature’, the company notes. ‘Both capsules in the line allow the wearer to embody the bold, energetic spirit the two brands possess by unleashing their inner party animal.’ the PR goes on to state.

The first capsule reveals a limited selection of footwear and apparel timed to one of the biggest celebrations of the year, Lunar New Year. Each footwear silhouette is inspired by either a beloved Looney Tunes character or the action-packed graphics featured in the animated world of Looney Tunes.

Each product will be shipped in a custom shoebox. Highlights include a Classic Leather Legacy AZ. This ‘80s-inspired silhouette gets a makeover from the world’s most “wascally wabbit.” The grey and pink Classic Leather Legacy AZ pays homage to Bugs Bunny through the hairy suede materials and springy details that help the wearer bounce around like the trickster bunny. Available in unisex sizing.

Royal Techque T is inspired by Wile E. Coyote and his passion for dynamite, these Reebok shoes are guaranteed to help the wearer have a BLAST! The sneaker features a Wile E. Coyote patch on the tongue as well as various references to his explosive nature including a rocket and “BOOM!” graphic on the back heel tabs. Available in men’s sizing.

And Apparel is the first part of the apparel collection that features a selection of unisex crewnecks and t-shirts in sizes 2XS-2XL. Both the crewnecks and t-shirts rep signature Looney Tunes graphics and characters to help you celebrate any moment all year long. Available in adult sizing.

The above pieces from the Reebok x Looney Tunes Collection are now available in China with the remainder of the collection revealed in Spring 2022 with the global rollout of the collection’s first and second capsule around the same time.