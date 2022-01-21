Harry Styles backed for next James Bond at 66-1

Harry Styles is a solid contender for the next Bond, according to William Hill, the former boyband star has seen his odds slashed from 500-1 to 66-1 this week.

Styles has hit headlines again this week after announcing his 2022 Love On Tour UK dates, but fans are convinced there’s another major announcement in the pipeline as the next James Bond actor is yet to be revealed.

The Cheshire-born star’s role as Eros in Marvel Studios’ Eternals left fans delighted, as they eagerly anticipate the release of his upcoming films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Former One Direction member Harry has spoken often about expanding his acting repertoire since Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk back in 2017, and has been previously linked to the iconic superspy role – which even led to him being featured on movie posters mocked up by fans.

Despite previous denials, William Hill’s James Bond market sees him as a likely contender at 66-1 – putting him on par with Charlie Hunnam, Taron Egerton and Jack Huston. Styles would be following in his fellow Cheshire-born star’s footsteps, Daniel Craig, were he to take on the role, with No Time to Die marking the last outing for Craig as the famed spy.

Rupert Adams, spokesperson for bookmaker William Hill:

“Harry Styles being reconnected to James Bond is no great surprise, considering the recent success of his appearance in Marvel’s Eternals and clear interest in pursuing more standout acting roles. Styles has made waves in every market he’s entered, whether it’s music, fashion, or acting, so he’s arguably more qualified than most other contenders when it comes to playing 007.”

And despite the star’s spokesman previously saying the rumours were ‘not even remotely true’, Styles delighted moviegoers with his unexpected Marvel Cinematic Universe debut – so why couldn’t he break his way into another major franchise on this side of the pond?

Also in the running is Harry Styles’ Eternals co-star Richard Madden, who is one of the bookmaker’s top picks at 7-1, as well as fellow Marvel actors Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) who are sitting at 14-1. The favourite for the role is currently Bridgerton heartthrob Rege-Jean Page, at 2-1, followed by Venom star Tom Hardy (5-2), James Norton (4-1) and Tom Hopper (5-1).

Surprising stars considered by William Hill include Charlize Theron at 250-1, Jason Statham at 500-1, and David Beckham at 1000/1.

The full breakdown of James Bond contenders, at William Hill.