Death Drop returns to West End with Holly Stars and Drag Race queens Jujubee Kitty Scott-Claus

Following rave reviews, a smash hit UK tour and two sold out West End runs, the fabulous killer comedy sensation Death Drop is sashaying back into London for a fabulous third time.

TuckShop Creative Director and Producer Christopher D. Clegg:

“We are beyond excited to be bringing Death Drop back for its third West End season. The audiences of this show are wild for Holly Stars’ hilarious comedy, and having Kitty Scott-Claus, who’s first ever drag gig was for TuckShop in Gals Aloud, headlining after her star turn on Drag Race UK is a great full circle moment. To have one of the worlds most beloved Drag Queens Jujubee playing opposite Kitty will make for one unforgettable, fabulous, and fierce night in the theatre!”

The show will open at the Criterion Theatre for a limited run from Friday 4 March until Sunday 24 April.

Described by Attitude as a “killer show” and “rollicking good fun” by The Guardian, this new London residency will also feature some amazing new casting: making their West End debuts are RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Jujubee and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus. Together with Holly Stars and a full drag cast in this hilarious murder mystery.

Written by Holly Stars, this “dazzling and delightfully camp comedy” is “jam-packed with hilarious one liners” and guaranteed to provide laugh-out-loud comedy that we all need right now. This show is like nothing you’ve seen ever before!

Jujubee, who is about to star in the BBC’s RuPaul’s UK Drag Race vs The World, said:

“I am so excited to be joining the cast of Death Drop in London’s West End. I cannot wait to perform alongside these incredible artists.”

It’s 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery serves up all the drama, comedy, twists and turns you’ll ever need!

Listings Information

Criterion Theatre, 4 March 2022 – 24 April 2022. Performances: Wednesday – Thursday at 8pm, Friday at 5pm & 8.30pm, Saturday at 4pm & 8pm and Sunday at 4pm Website: www.deathdropplay.com

Kitty Scott-Claus, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series Three finalist, said:

“I am thrilled to be heading back to the West End with the wonderful team at TuckShop! I’ve got some big heels to fill following Courtney and Willam – but luckily I’m a size 10 so I’m used to big shoes!”

RuPaul’s UK Drag Race vs The World airs on BBC Three from February 1st.